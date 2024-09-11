Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter worth about $67,149,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,592,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 237.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 207,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RLI by 585.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 35,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

NYSE RLI opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.05. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $155.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

