Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,680.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $285,366.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,546,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,027,680.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 624,446 shares of company stock worth $50,024,013. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

