Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

