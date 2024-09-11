VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,402 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 18,220.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

