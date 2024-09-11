VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) is VitalStone Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

