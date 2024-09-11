Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.4% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,800,000 after buying an additional 259,252 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,774,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 782,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,429,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

