Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Jordan Park Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $85,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,750,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,889,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,034,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,522,000 after buying an additional 1,913,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,902,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

