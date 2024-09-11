Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,279,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 367,074 shares.The stock last traded at $71.23 and had previously closed at $70.65.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.