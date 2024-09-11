Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,279,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 367,074 shares.The stock last traded at $71.23 and had previously closed at $70.65.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
