Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Biltmore Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $251.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.97. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.49 and a 12 month high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.