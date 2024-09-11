Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 882.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Tiff Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28,176.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

