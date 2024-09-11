Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $252.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.