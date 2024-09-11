Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,521,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

