Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.21.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
