Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.70. The stock has a market cap of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

