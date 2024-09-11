Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.