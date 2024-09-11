Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 350,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after buying an additional 51,153 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.42.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.