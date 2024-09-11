Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,969,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924,315 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.94% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,006,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 453.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 139,451 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

