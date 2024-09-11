Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $3,411,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $405.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.