Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $270.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.00 and a 200 day moving average of $262.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

