Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,777,000 after buying an additional 147,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

