Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 807 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

