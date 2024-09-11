Vasily Shikin Sells 154,500 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) CTO Vasily Shikin sold 154,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $12,999,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,530,455 shares in the company, valued at $381,192,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Vasily Shikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Vasily Shikin sold 5,500 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $473,220.00.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $93.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AppLovin last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $497,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,702,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,557,000 after purchasing an additional 382,767 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,655,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.09.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

