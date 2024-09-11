Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 12,329 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $31,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.