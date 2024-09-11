Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 2,342 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Accenture were worth $39,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 68,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.2% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter worth $11,055,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.41.

Accenture Stock Up 1.8 %

ACN stock opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

