Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires 4,809 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

