Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron stock opened at $138.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

