Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $33,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $131.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

