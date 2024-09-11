Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 81,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.0% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $279.26 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $279.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.04 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at $25,464,384.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.45, for a total value of $2,479,748.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,862.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

