Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics stock opened at $302.44 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $214.53 and a one year high of $306.51. The company has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.40 and a 200-day moving average of $289.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

