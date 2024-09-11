Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $36.93 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.36% of Service Co. International worth $36,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SCI opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $80.37.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

