Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $60.03 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $60,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

AXP stock opened at $245.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $261.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

