Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,296,641,000 after buying an additional 129,216 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,139,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,471,000 after acquiring an additional 173,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,660,560,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,020,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,225,000 after acquiring an additional 119,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Shares of CAT opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $340.09 and its 200 day moving average is $343.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

