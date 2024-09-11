VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.49

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 21865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of VEON by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in VEON by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 5,387,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,754,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VEON by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VEON by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter worth $376,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

