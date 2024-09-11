Verasity Price Tops $0.0025 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 11th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

