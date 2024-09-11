Verasity Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and $4.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000769 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.