Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Verint Systems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Verint Systems by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

