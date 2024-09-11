Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9,525.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $273.60 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.53.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock worth $196,682. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

