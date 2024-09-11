Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.500-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.66.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

