Vertcoin Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $11,488.71 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,401.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00584251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00108363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.52 or 0.00302293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00032153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00034883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00085687 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,241,285 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

