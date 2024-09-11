Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $12,714.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,055.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.25 or 0.00589339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00108383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.54 or 0.00297143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00087410 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,239,422 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

