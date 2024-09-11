Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 3.2% Higher

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.70 and last traded at $74.04. Approximately 1,777,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,560,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $185,339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $331,091,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

