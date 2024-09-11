VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIL stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. The firm has a market cap of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

