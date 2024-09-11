VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Thursday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.45.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

