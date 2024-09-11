VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2557 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 7,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,559. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.
About VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
