Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells $225,658.24 in Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 223,424 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $225,658.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,734,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,832,050.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 143,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,853. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $92.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $84.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 119.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 513,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 279,370 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 637,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 182.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40,811 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

