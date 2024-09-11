Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $7.98 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 606,804 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

