Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGI opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $8.32.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
