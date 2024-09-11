VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.28. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

