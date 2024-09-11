VitalStone Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up about 0.8% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,251,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

GBTC stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.70. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

