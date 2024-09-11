VitalStone Financial LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

